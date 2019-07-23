Don Cheadle: Pres. Trump the ‘Most Frightening Human Being on the Planet’

Left-wing actor Don Cheadle claimed that President Donald Trump is the “most frightening human being on the planet” after he denied reports that Iran had captured 17 CIA agents and sentenced them to death.

On Monday, the Iranian regime announced they had arrested 17 spies who they say were working for the CIA, claiming that they sentenced some of them to death. The claim was quickly rejected by President Trump, who described the reports as “totally false” and the regime as a “total mess.”

you're the most frightening human being on the planet right now … https://t.co/Vcd8UNlxaA — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 22, 2019

“The Report of Iran capturing CIA spies is totally false. Zero truth,” Trump said. “Just more lies and propaganda (like their shot down drone) put out by a Religious Regime that is Badly Failing and has no idea what to do. Their Economy is dead, and will get much worse. Iran is a total mess!”

Don Cheadle, meanwhile, appeared to have been unnerved by such critical remarks of the Iranian regime, declaring him “most frightening human being on the planet right now.” – READ MORE