Beto O’Rourke Claims Georgia’s Stacey Abrams Lost ‘Rigged’ Election (VIDEO)

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) (shown above left) joined his fellow 2018 loser Stacey Abrams (above center) in claiming Republicans succeeded in rigging her election. (Democrat Andrew Gillum, who lost the Florida gubernatorial race this past fall to Republican Ron DeSantis, is above right.)

In an appearance with the ladies of “The View,” O’Rourke made a claim previously described by Democrats as “a direct threat to our democracy.”

He accused Republican Brian Kemp, who defeated Abrams to become Georgia governor, of suppressing votes and fixing the process to benefit himself.

.@BetoORourke on @staceyabrams' defeat in GA: The grace with which she met that defeat on an unfair, unlevel playing field with the Secretary of State, perhaps rigging in part that election…is inspiring stuff at a time that our democracy is so badly broken. pic.twitter.com/JHKEnJ0nRd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 14, 2019

