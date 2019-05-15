Media Matters Employees Aid Watchdog Hitting Trump With Dozens of Lawsuits

A “nonpartisan” government watchdog group that has generated a steady flow of litigation against President Donald Trump shares employees with the left-wing Media Matters for America, according to an independent audit.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has filed lawsuits against Trump and government agencies nearly every month since he was sworn into office. These actions follow a plan that was laid out in a confidential memo from David Brock, the liberal operative who founded Media Matters, American Bridge, and Shareblue, that was handed out to deep-pocketed liberal donors as Trump was taking office.

Brock stepped away from CREW in 2016 because he did not want the group to appear overtly partisan as Trump was coming into power.

"Due to my stepped-up political activities in the American Bridge opposition research super PAC, I decided to step off CREW's board to ensure its public reputation for non-partisanship," Brock wrote in a statement post to CREW's website in December 2016. "I'm very proud of the work CREW has accomplished during my two years on board, and its work is more relevant now than ever."