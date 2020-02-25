Bernie’s Pro-Castro Remarks Backfire: ‘Sound Of Bernie’s Latino Voter Wave Crashing’

Socialist Bernie Sanders, the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination for president, faced widespread backlash late on Sunday night over positive remarks that he made about murderous Cuban communist dictator Fidel Castro.

Sanders made the disturbing remarks on CBS News’ “60 Minutes” with host Anderson Cooper when Cooper pressed him about positive remarks that he had made about brutal communist regimes in the past.

“You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did?” Sanders said. “He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?”

Sanders’ claim that Castro “came into office” lacks the historical context that Castro was essentially a terrorist who attacked Cuba’s government; he did not win in an election. Sanders’ claim that Castro had a “massive literacy program” is communist propaganda, a point that many critics hit Sanders on in response to his pro-communist remarks. – READ MORE

