WATCH: India Plays ‘Macho Man’ As Trump Enters Stadium Of 110,000 Indians Wear ‘Trump’ Hats

President Donald Trump was greeted at a rally in India on Monday morning to approximately 110,000 cheering Indian fans of his who were wearing white “Trump” hats.

As Trump entered Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India played “Macho Man” by Village People.

India plays “Macho Man” by Village People as Trump enters Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is packed with 110,000 Indians wearing white “Trump” hats pic.twitter.com/tJW08sNNDa — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 24, 2020

Prior to boarding Marine One on Sunday, Trump told reporters about the trip to India, “Well, I look forward to being with the people of India. We’re going to have many millions and millions of people. It’s a long trip.”

“But I get along very well with the Prime Minister, Prime Minister Modi. He’s a friend of mine. I committed to this trip a long time ago, and I look forward to going,” Trump continued. “We’re taking — as you know, the First Lady is coming. Some of you are coming. I hear it’s going to be a big event. Some people say the biggest event they’ve ever had in India. That’s what the Prime Minister told me. This will be the biggest event they’ve ever had. So it’s going to be very exciting. I’m going to be there one night. That’s not too much.” – READ MORE

