Florida Democrats Slam Bernie’s Castro Comments as ‘Unacceptable,’ ‘Insulting’

Three Florida Democratic congresswomen slammed presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) over his comments defending the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

“I’m hoping that in the future, Senator Sanders will take time to speak to some of my constituents before he decides to sing the praises of a murderous tyrant like Fidel Castro,” tweeted Miami congresswoman and former HHS secretary Donna Shalala, along with a gif of a cat reading “C’mon, bro.” Shalala’s remarks came after Sanders called criticism of the communist dictator “unfair” on an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, praising Castro’s “massive literacy program.”

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D., Fla.) seconded Shalala’s criticism. “I find Senator Bernie Sanders’s comments on Castro’s Cuba absolutely unacceptable,” she tweeted.

“The Castro regime murdered and jailed dissidents, and caused unspeakable harm to too many South Florida families,” the Miami congresswoman continued. “To this day, it remains an authoritarian regime that oppresses its people, subverts the free press, and stifles a free society.”

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D., Fla.) called Sanders’s comments “ill-informed & insulting to thousands of Floridians. Castro was a murderous dictator who oppressed his own people. His ‘literacy program’ wasn’t altruistic; it was a cynical effort to spread his dangerous philosophy & consolidate power.” – READ MORE

