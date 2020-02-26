Bernie: We’re Going To Help Minorities Start Businesses To Sell Drugs (VIDEO)

Socialist Bernie Sanders, the front runner in the race for the Democratic nomination for president, said on Tuesday night that he wants to help minorities start businesses to sell drugs.

Socialist Bernie Sanders says he wants to help minorities start businesses to sell drugs pic.twitter.com/C4dVQ3lCAH — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 26, 2020

“And I’ll tell you what else we’re going to do, we’re going to provide help to the African-American, Latino, Native American community to start businesses to sell legal marijuana rather than let a few corporations control the legalized marijuana market,” Sanders said. – READ MORE

