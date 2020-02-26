‘You Can’t Defend the Indefensible’: Senators Clash in Contentious Infanticide Debate (VIDEO)

Sen. Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) ripped his colleague Dick Durbin (D., Ill.) for describing a bill that guarantees medical care for newborns who survive abortion as “politically charged anti-choice legislation” during a testy exchange on the Senate floor Tuesday.

“There’s nothing in the bill that’s about abortion. Nothing. It’s about infanticide. That’s the actual legislation,” Sasse said. “And you got 44 people over there who want to hide from it and talk in euphemisms about abortion because they don’t want to defend the indefensible. Because you can’t defend the indefensible. We’re talking about killing babies that are born.”

Durbin had attempted to shift debate from the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would mandate that doctors treat infants who do not die during abortion, to expanding Medicaid. Sasse accused Democrats, who blocked the same bill in 2019, of dodging the vote.- READ MORE

