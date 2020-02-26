Bloomberg: ‘I Bought’ The Democrats’ Majority In The House Of Representatives (VIDEO)

Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said during a CBS News debate on Tuesday night that he “bought” the Democrats’ majority in the House of Representatives.

“Let’s just go on the record,” Bloomberg said. “They talk about 40 Democrats, 21 of those were people that I spent $100 million to help elect. All of the new Democrats that came in, put Nancy Pelosi in charge, and gave the Congress the ability to control this president, I bought – I got them.”

Bloomberg: “Let’s just go on the record. They talk about 40 Democrats, 21 of those were people that I spent $100 million to help elect. All of the new Democrats that came in, put Pelosi in charge, and gave the Congress the ability to control this president, I bought – I got them” pic.twitter.com/KlC2lJIpRX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 26, 2020

The New York Times highlighted how Bloomberg’s massive spending helped tilt the scales in the favor of the Democrats in 2018.

“But in this year’s midterm elections, Mr. Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York, emerged as a powerful and effective force, as well as the biggest outside spender promoting Democratic House candidates, according to disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission,” The Times reported. “And while it’s impossible to conclude that any one factor tipped the balance in a race, Mr. Bloomberg appears to have reaped the benefits of his millions in giving. Democrats won 21 of the 24 races he sought to influence. Of those, 12 had been considered either tossups or in Republican districts.” – READ MORE

