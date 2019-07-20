Ahead of U.S. Deadline, Mexico Minister Has Fulfilled Migration Enforcement Pledge

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday that Mexico has followed through on its commitment to the United States to reduce migration from Central America, as a deadline in a bilateral pact approaches.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to travel to Mexico City to discuss migration and trade with Ebrard on Sunday, a day before the end of a 45-day period in which the Mexican government pledged to significantly lower the number of people trying to cross the U.S. border illegally.

Mexico struck the deal in June to avert punitive trade tariffs. Under the deal, if the United States deems that Mexico has not done enough, the two countries will begin talks over changing rules to make most asylum seekers apply for refuge in Mexico, not the United States.

Mexico has long resisted U.S. pressure to accept this “safe third country” status. – READ MORE