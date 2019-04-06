Bernie Sanders—who has called Pres. Trump out over tax returns—still hasn’t released his own

Democrats are doing everything they can to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns, which they’ve been clamoring for over the past two-plus years. But their own frontrunner for the 2020 nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), is taking his time releasing his tax returns to the public.

Why should it matter? First of all, Sanders himself has called President Trump out for not releasing his tax returns. To not do so himself would be hypocritical.

During a recent appearance on “The Daily Show,” Sanders told host Trevor Noah that he would be “delighted” and “proud” to release ten years of his tax returns, hinting at a potential April 15 release, saying “Hey Mr. Trump, you do the same thing.”

But, as CNN’s Chris Cillizza points out, Sanders back in February said he would be releasing them “sooner than later”—and we’re still waiting.

Secondly, Sanders is running on a socialist platform that often includes him calling out the wealthy in the United States for contributing to economic inequality. – READ MORE