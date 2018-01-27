Bernie Sanders’ Son Just Dropped A Massive Hint About 2020

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ son indicated on Thursday that the senator is seriously considering running for president in 2020.

Bernard is seriously contemplating a run in 2020 and I don't mean a jog. — Levi Sanders (@Celentra) January 25, 2018

I forgot to mention that he is taking his vitamins and going on long walks. — Levi Sanders (@Celentra) January 25, 2018

Levi was a senior policy strategist on his father’s 2016 presidential campaign. Sen. Sanders convened some of his top political advisers in Washington, D.C. last weekend to discuss a potential 2020 run, Politico reported on Thursday. – READ MORE

Bernie Sanders convened his top political advisers in Washington on Saturday for a planning meeting that included a discussion of the feasibility and shape of a possible 2020 presidential campaign, half a dozen senior Democrats familiar with the gathering confirmed to POLITICO.

The top-line message the Vermont senator received from the operatives gathered during the government shutdown was a more formal version of the one they’ve been giving him regularly for months: You would be one of the front-runners for the Democratic nomination. And if you want to run, it’s time to start seriously planning accordingly.

The Democratic socialist’s response to the series of presentations, according to multiple Democrats: I haven’t yet made a decision about 2020, but I still think beating Donald Trump is the most important thing for this country. And I want to be ready if I do decide to run.

Sanders regularly speaks with a close group of advisers and periodically brings top allies in to discuss his political maneuvers, but Saturday’s get-together included planning for the rest of 2018 as well as a specifically slated 2020 component, said Democrats familiar with the session, which was scheduled for the one-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration. Part of the discussion included gaming out how the rest of the field might look, since 2016’s landscape — effectively pitting Sanders directly against Hillary Clinton — was far more straightforward than the expected 2020 free-for-all. – READ MORE