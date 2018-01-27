Eminem’s Obsession With Trump Continues, Says a ‘F**king Turd’ Would Have Been a Better President

Rapper Eminem’s obsession with bashing President Donald Trump continued in a recent interview with Billboard. Eminem admitted challenger Hillary Clinton had her problems but said she would have made a better president, adding even a “f**king turd would have been better.”

The rapper also recounted his reaction when he realized Trump was going to win: “Watching the TV in f**king disbelief. I was in my basement, on the phone back and forth with friends like, ‘He’s going to f**king win.’”

He went on to explain how he thinks there where better options:

There is something to be said about the person who really felt like he might do something for them — and he just f**king duped everybody. I know that Hillary [Clinton] had her flaws, but you know what? Anything would have been better [than Trump]. A f**king turd would have been better as a president. When I [put out ‘The Storm’], I felt that everybody who was with him at that point doesn’t like my music anyway. – READ MORE

It might be time for an intervention. Unfortunately, it appears that middle-aged rapper Eminem has a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. In the middle of launching what is supposed to be his big comeback album, Marshall Mathers just can’t stop talking about Trump, specifically how Trump won’t talk about him.

The result is the fierce critic of Trump looking a whole lot more like a teen rebelling against his negligent father than a “fearless” 45-year-old celebrity speaking truth to power.In an interview with Vulture published this week, Eminem added another detail that he probably should’ve kept to himself. The rapper has actually prepared a few “lines” in case the president should ever care enough about his opinion of him to respond to his insults.

“I’m not going to give any away now, but I’ve got lines ready if he says something about me,” Eminem told Vulture. “I get almost flustered thinking about him — that’s how angry he makes me.” – READ MORE