Pelosi on White House Immigration Framework: ‘A Campaign to Make America White Again’ (VIDEO)

Friday during her speech at the United States Conference of Mayors, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the White House’s immigration proposal was a “campaign to make America white again.”

Pelosi said, “Since I’m on the subject of DREAMers since last night the president put forth a plan. Let me just say what I said last night, that plan is a campaign to make America white again. it is a plan that says over 50 percent of the current legal immigration will be cut back.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

A review of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s financial records appears to suggest that the real reason she voted against the the GOP’s tax reform bill last month was not to protect working class Americans, as she claimed, but to protect her own interests.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, Pelosi’s records show that she owns three multi-million-dollar homes, two of which are in liberal California. Moreover, the combined 2017 property tax bill for these homes was reportedly $137,000.

That bill, which as a reminder cuts taxes for 90 percent of all Americans, contains a provision that limits the amount of state, local and property taxes the wealthy may deduct to just $10,000.

“(S)ome states and localities allow people to prepay their state and local taxes, including property taxes. If they did so this year, people could conceivably deduct them from this year’s taxes,” The Washington Post explained late last year in a guide sheet it prepared for its wealthy readers.

Now guess who decided to pull this exact trick. That’s right, Nancy Pelosi, i.e., the woman who claims to be a champion for working class Americans and constantly rails against the wealthy for allegedly not paying their “fair share.”

“Just days after President Trump signed the sweeping tax bill into law late last month, Pelosi and her husband tried to preserve $64,000 in property tax breaks, known as the state and local taxes (SALT) deductions, for her two California homes,” the Beacon reported. – READ MORE