Bernie Sanders says he would stop deporting illegal immigrants if elected president (VIDEO)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Saturday that he would impose a moratorium on all deportations if he is elected president, establishing him as the candidate furthest to the left on immigration in the Democratic primary, according to Hot Air.

Sanders was speaking at an event hosted by the progressive Latino group Mijente in Las Vegas when he unveiled this new immigration proposal.

“We are going to end the ICE raids that are terrorizing communities all across this country,” Sanders said. “We are going to impose a moratorium on deportations. And we are going to, as I mentioned — and there are some things that a president can do with executive orders and some things you can’t.” – READ MORE