MSNBC tries to show public support for gun control — and fails spectacularly at it

Progressive cable news channel MSNBC posted an online poll to try to measure support for gun control, but they were likely disappointed with the overwhelming result.

The poll showed that 93 percent of respondents supported the right of citizens to carry guns in public.

Only 4 percent who responded to the decidedly unscientific poll said they were opposed to people carrying guns in public.

Another 2 percent responded that people should be allowed to carry guns in public, but only for self-defense.

The poll on the MSNBC website garnered more than 633K votes, the vast majority of which were in support of gun rights. – READ MORE