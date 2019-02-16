Bernie Sanders Privately Supported Ilhan Omar During Her Anti-Semitic Controversy

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) privately reached out to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) despite the congresswoman’s getting hit from both sides of the political aisle for a series of anti-Semitic messages.

Sanders, who is Jewish, reportedly spoke with Omar as she battles through a controversy that has included references to Israel as “evil,” comparisons of Israel to Iran, repeated anti-Semitic tropes, and support of the anti-Semitic BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement.

It has even progressed to badgering a Jewish diplomat.

The Vermont senator reached out “to offer his support amid criticism from both Democrats and Republicans,” even in spite of the fact that prominent liberals, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Chelsea Clinton, have blasted her for blatant anti-Semitism, The Daily Beast reported.

Bernie called Rep. Omar to offer his support as she faced blowback over her comments on Jewish donors, @GideonResnick reportshttps://t.co/adRGCq6H9d — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 14, 2019

“I talked to Ilhan last night to give her my personal support,” Sanders was quoted as saying during a conference call hosted by James Zogby.

"We will stand by our Muslim brothers and sisters."