WATCH: Bob Menendez Doesn’t Think Illegal Immigrants Should Be Deported For Drunk Driving.

Earlier this week, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) criticized President Donald Trump for deporting illegal aliens — including those charged with drunk driving

Menendez, appearing on the “Situation Room” with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, was asked to respond to a claim by Matt Albence, deputy director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), who said capping the number of beds at immigration detention centers would be “extremely damaging to public safety.” When asked by Blitzer how he responds to Albence’s remarks, Menendez criticized the very notion of saying someone who enters the country illegally has committed a crime.

“The reason that they are already 8,000 over their budgeted amount, so they’re violating the budget, is because of the president’s zero-tolerance policy that has turned everyone, regardless of their record, into a criminal,” Menendez said. “For example, if you cross the border undocumented, he has now made you a criminal. He is creating that problem by turning people away who legitimately seek asylum.”

Newsflash: Trump didn't make illegal border crossing illegal. It was illegal long before he became president.