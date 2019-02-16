Trump in ‘very good health overall,’ physical exam finds

The results of President Trump’s second physical exam while in office were released Thursday, nearly a week after it took place.

“After taking into account all the laboratory results, examinations and specialist recommendations, it is my determination that the President remains in very good health overall,” Sean Conley, DO, the physician to the president, stated.

Trump, 72, underwent his “second periodic physical exam” over the course of four hours on Feb. 8 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

According to Conley, the president, who stands 6-foot-3-inches, weighs 243 pounds — a slight gain of four pounds from his 2018 physical — a weight which is categorized as obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s body mass index calculator.

His blood pressure was 118 over 80, and his total cholesterol decreased to 196, for which is he taking an increased dose of medication.

“There has been no interval change to the President’s medical or surgical history,” Conley said. “There were no findings of significance or changes to report on his physical exam, including the eyes, ears, nose, mouth, teeth/gums, heart, lungs, skin, gastrointestinal and neurologic systems.” – READ MORE