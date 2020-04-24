Bernie Sanders’ press secretary hints that Biden may be replaced as the nominee at the convention because of Tara Reade allegations

In a move that is strongly reminiscent of the 2016 campaign, a prominent staffer for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign is declaring unequivocally that that she is not endorsing or helping the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, and further is suggesting that the sexual assault allegations raised by Tara Reade may lead to Biden being replaced as the nominee at the Democratic convention.

In a Thursday interview with The Atlantic, former Sanders press secretary Briahna Joy Gray — who has been vocal on Twitter about her disagreement with her former boss about his Biden endorsement — explained that Biden has not done enough to win her vote, or the votes of many other progressive voters.

Gray also hinted that Biden may not even end up being the nominee at the Democratic convention, noting in particular that the sexual assault allegations raised by Tara Reade against Biden haven’t been thoroughly examined yet, and could present a problem.

"There's a lot of reasons why Democrats might want to substitute a different person for Joe Biden as the nominee. The Tara Reade allegation has been handled abysmally by the press. If anyone looks at this closely, then they will see reason for concern," according to Gray.

