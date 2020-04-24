CNN Tells Staff Not To Come Back To Offices Until At Least September

CNN network chief Jeff Zucker sent an email to staff telling them the vast majority would not be returning to the office until the end of summer.

The email, obtained by The Daily Beast, said the staff would “not be returning to the office in any significant way” until at least September and said production would continue from home as it has been done during the coronavirus shutdown.

“Our expectation is that the rest of you will not return before early September, with a few exceptions in July for newsgathering and some in August, depending on the political conventions,” Zucker wrote, adding that these dates could change. “But, to be clear, production of our programs will continue from home, as is it is now , until the end of summer.”

The Beast went on to report that “many news outlets have begun to plan out what a physical return to company offices would look like” over the past few weeks. For example, the Beast reported, “Fox News set May 4 as a target to reopen its offices, though given that New York City is closed down until May 15, the network will almost certainly push back this deadline.”

CNN recently came under fire for staging opinion anchor Chris Cuomo’s alleged emergence from quarantine. Cuomo had claimed publicly that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus and was quarantined in his basement, yet a police report from the week before stated Cuomo had been involved in an altercation with a cyclist while visiting his home in the Hamptons – 60 miles from the basement in which he was allegedly quarantined. – READ MORE

