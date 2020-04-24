The Indomitable Pat Sajak Lances Celebrityhood And Coronavirus With One Tweet

On Friday, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, who at the age of 73 is among the population more at risk from the threat of the coronavirus COVID-19, showed that even that threat was not enough to stop him from displaying once again that his sense of humor is indomitable.

Taking aim at celebrityhood, an art that Sajak has mastered, Sajak tweeted, “No one was recognizing me when I went out wearing a face mask. Had to resort to carrying an 8×10 glossy of myself. Celebrityhood can be challenging.”

No one was recognizing me when I went out wearing a face mask. Had to resort to carrying an 8×10 glossy of myself. Celebrityhood can be challenging. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) April 24, 2020

As far back as 2017, Sajak was lampooning the self-importance celebrities display. After President Trump was elected and just before President Trump was inaugurated in a period where some celebrities had threatened to leave the country because Trump had been elected, he tweeted, “I wonder if the celebrities who moved out of the country will return for the demonstrations?” – READ MORE

