Tom Brokaw Admits Democrats Lack ‘the Goods’ to Impeach Trump

NBC legend Tom Brokaw told an obviously disappointed Andrea Mitchell that Democrats do not have “the goods” to impeach President Trump.

Brokaw is on the road touting his new book, The Fall of Richard Nixon, which I can’t wait to read, and knows of what he speaks. At age 33, NBC handed him the White House correspondent’s job in the summer of 1973, one year after the Watergate break-in, eight months after Nixon’s resounding re-election victory, and a year before the president would be forced to resign in disgrace.

Speaking to Mitchell on the far-left MSNBC Tuesday, Brokaw said, “The big difference” between Trump and Nixon is that today, Democrats “still don’t have what you call ‘the goods’ on this president in terms of breaking the law and being an impeachable target for them.”

“They’re going to start the process, but they don’t have the same kind of clarity that the people who were opposed to Richard Nixon had because it was so clear that these were criminal acts that he was involved in,” he added.

Brokaw also brought up social media, how Twitter gives Trump the ability to communicate directly with the American people, an advantage Nixon didn't have. Brokaw finds Trump's tweets unbecoming, and says that, to Nixon's credit, even as the walls really closed in, Nixon was determined to live up to the dignity of the office, but who knows what Nixon would have done had he enjoyed a pipeline directly to voters around a biased and hostile media.