Bernie Sanders’ ‘Medicare for all’ bill estimated to cost $32.6T, new study says

\The “Medicare for All” plan pushed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and endorsed by a host of Democratic congressional and presidential hopefuls would increase government health care spending by $32.6 trillion over 10 years, according to a new study.

The Vermont senator has avoided conducting his own cost analysis, and those supporting the plan have at times struggled to explain how they could pay for it.

The study, released Monday by the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, showed the plan would require historic tax increases.

The hikes would allow the government to replace what employers and consumers currently pay for health care — delivering significant savings on administration and drug costs, but increased demand for care that would drive up spending, according to the report.

According to the report, the legislation’s federal health care commitments would reach approximately 10.7 of GDP by 2022, and rise to nearly 12.7 percent of GDP by 2031.

But the study, conducted by senior research strategist Charles Blahous, said that those estimates were on the “conservative” side. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump’s press conference with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Helsinki sent the political world into a tizzy Monday.

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont chimed in with his own denunciation on Twitter.

Millions of Americans have risked their lives to defend our democracy. What would those brave men and women think if they saw President Trump's pathetic performance today? — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 16, 2018

Another thing that’s interesting in light of Sanders’ outrage over Trump’s supposedly too-friendly relationship with Russia’s leader: The Vermont senator chose to spend his honeymoon in the Soviet Union.

This was in 1988 during the final years of the Cold War.

George Will ripped Sanders for the move in a 2015 column about the death of Robert Conquest, who wrote about the atrocities of Soviet prisons.

“Conquest lived to see a current U.S. presidential candidate, a senator, who had chosen, surely as an ideological gesture, to spend his honeymoon in the Soviet Union in 1988,” Will wrote. “Gulags still functioned, probably including some of the ‘cold Auschwitzes’ in Siberia, described in Conquest’s ‘Kolyma.’ The honeymooner did not mind that in 1988 political prisoners were — as may still be the case — being tortured in psychiatric ‘hospitals.’ Thanks to the unblinking honesty of people like Conquest, the Soviet Union now is such a receding memory that Bernie Sanders’s moral obtuseness — the obverse of Conquest’s character — is considered an amusing eccentricity.” – READ MORE

