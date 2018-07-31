Rudy Giuliani: “They’re Out of Their Minds… Trump’s Innocence Has Been Proven Over and Over Again” (VIDEO)

Rudy told the FOX and Friends hosts that Trump did nothing wrong and his innocence has been proven.

Rudy Giuliani on @foxandfriends: President Trump's innocence has been proven over and over again. He did nothing wrong. pic.twitter.com/ui9687kdfw — Ainsley Earhardt (@ainsleyearhardt) July 30, 2018

Rudy Giuliani: It’s wild, crazy and they’re out of their minds. He did not participate in any meeting about the Russian transactions. The president did not… This is the theater of the absurd. The president’s innocence, having don nothing wrong has been proven over and over and over again. There’s not a single stitch of evidence of collusion. He had nothing to do with the Russians. They don’t deal with the Russians. He didn’t get elected because of the Russians.- READ MORE

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Monday said the president’s legal team is preparing a “counter-report” to respond to any allegations that special counsel Robert Mueller makes in his expected report on the Russia probe, according to USA Today.

Giuliani, in an interview with USA Today published Monday, said he believes the special counsel’s team is “writing the report as we speak.” He said he expects Mueller will file a report as soon as Sept. 1, about two months before the midterm elections in November.

“I don’t think Mueller wants to be seen as interfering with the election,” Giuliani told the publication.

Mueller’s office declined to comment on Giuliani’s remarks, according to USA Today. – READ MORE

