House Judiciary chair says ‘obviously’ there was collusion, regardless of Mueller findings

The chairman of the House judiciary committee Rep. Jerrold Nalder, a Democrat, was on all the Sunday morning talk shows following the conclusion of the special counsel investigation, and not only said Democrats would continue to look at impeachment, but that regardless of what the report finds, it’s obvious that was “some collusion” between President Trump and Russia.

Nadler was speaking with CNN’s Dana Bash, and she asked him about his willingness to accept the report.

“No member of the Trump campaign was charged with conspiring with the Russian government to influence the election,” she said. “Do you accept that no member of the Trump team engaged in that kind of criminal conspiracy with Russia?”

First, Nadler said he doesn’t know, because “we don’t know what indictments are forthcoming from other investigations.” He referenced SDNY, as Democrats have all weekend.

That’s when he said that “obviously” they already know “there was some collusion.” – READ MORE