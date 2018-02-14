Team USA Falls to Slovenia 3-2 in Its Men’s Hockey Opener

The U.S. men’s hockey team was upset in its first game of the Pyeongchang Olympics Wednesday, after it failed to defend a 2-0 lead over Slovenia.

Slovenia battled back to tie late in the third period and won the game seconds into overtime, beating an American team that featured a Stanley Cup winner.

In Sochi, the U.S. defeated Slovenia 5-1, but these Olympics are being played without active NHL players. The American roster is full of veterans playing in international leagues while Slovenia’s team is largely intact after making it into the quarterfinals four years ago.

The loss is a blow to American hopes of progressing to the quaterfinals, but the team is higher in the standings than the pre-tournament favorites. The highly touted Olympic Athletes from Russia lost 3-2 in regulation time to Slovakia. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During a game against Russia at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Team USA Hockey’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson broke the record for the shortest time between scoring goals.

The record was previously held by Sweden’s Carl-Göran Öberg, who scored twice in eight seconds during the Squaw Valley Winter Olympics in 1960.

Lamoureux-Davidson did it in six seconds, which accounted for almost half the goals scored during the 5-0 shutout game against Russia. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Another Winter Olympics, another tussle over the masks of U.S. ice hockey goaltenders.

USA Today reported Tuesday that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had ordered two goalies on the U.S. women’s ice hockey team to remove images of the Statue of Liberty from their masks to conform to IOC rules.

Goalie Nicole Hensley has an image of Lady Liberty on the left side of her mask, while goalie Alex Rigsby has the symbol on her chin. According to IOC rules, athletes cannot wear items that feature the “wording or lyrics from national anthems, motivational words, public/political messaging or slogans related to national identity.” USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer told USA Today that the team was in “discussions” with the IOC to see if the goalies could keep the images on their masks. – READ MORE