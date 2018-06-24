Rising Star GOP Congressional Candidate Seriously Injured in Fatal Car Crash

Days after celebrating an upset primary-election victory against incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., congressional candidate Katie Arrington was involved in a serious car collision Friday night and rushed to an area hospital.

According to The Hill, campaign consultant Michael Mule confirmed the Republican political newcomer was en route to Hilton Head at the time of the crash. She was set to receive an award from a South Carolina medical organization later that night.

The Charleston Post and Courier reported that Arrington suffered serious injuries, including a fractured back, when another driver crossed into the wrong lane and struck her vehicle.

The wrong-way driver was reportedly killed in the crash.

Multiple injuries required Arrington to undergo emergency surgery, from which she emerged awake and alert, according to campaign sources. She was scheduled for additional surgery on Saturday.

Surgeons are addressing a number of issues including a collapsed artery in her legs and injuries requiring them to remove her small intestine. – READ MORE

