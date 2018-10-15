Bernie downplays rumors of possible 2020 run despite upcoming trip to South Carolina

Sen. Bernie Sanders downplayed speculation on Sunday that he’ll make another run at the presidency in 2020 – saying that the focus right now should be on the upcoming midterm elections.

Appearing on a number of Sunday morning talk shows, the Democratic Socialist brushed aside questions about his potential candidacy and how he would stack up against former Vice President Joe Biden in a Democratic primary. Instead, Sanders argued that the focus should be on mobilizing voters to head to the polls in what has historically been an election with low turnout.

“We have three weeks to go in the most important midterm election in the history of this country,” Sanders, I-Vt., said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I think that is what we need to focus on.”

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” the Vermont lawmaker said that if voters stay home in November, then Republicans will decisively maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

"This whole election will come down to if we can mobilize people to vote," Sanders added. "You've got to come out and vote. We don't need the right-wing party controlling the White House, Congress and [Supreme] court."