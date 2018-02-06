Berkeley Students Freak When ICE Vehicles Spotted On Campus

Berkeley students threw a hissy fit after spotting a U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle on campus.

According to Campus Reform, students spotted an ICE vehicle parked on campus in close proximity to an academic building, prompting SJWs to issue a tirade on the school’s official Twitter account.

“Just what exactly is your definition of SAFETY for undocumented/documented immigrant students because raid or not, that’s still a trauma!” the student continued, adding in another tweet that “keeping ICE the hell away from all campuses” is necessary to “protect people,” and proclaiming “Defund, dismantle, destroy ICE” in a third tweet.

Member Jason Prado of the Democratic Socialists of San Francisco even called ICE’s presence “dangerous.” – READ MORE

Ohio Governor John Kasich says federal immigration officials following federal laws by deporting illegal aliens is “not my country.”

In an interview with open borders activist and journalist Jorge Ramos, Kasich said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were “dead wrong” for enforcing federal immigration laws by deporting illegal aliens back to their native countries.

Ramos asked Kasich if he believed the current 12 to 30 million illegal aliens currently residing in the United States should be allowed to stay in the country permanently. Kasich responded:

My podcast: John Kasich speaks to a different side of the Republican Party https://t.co/RxeRDwMvoQ via @Audioboom — JORGE RAMOS (@jorgeramosnews) February 2, 2018

I don’t think they should be citizens, but I think they should be able to be here, yes, and live in our country. But the idea that we would try to just go round them up… and look, these stories where these ICE agents are going into people’s homes, to me, that’s not my country. That’s not the way that I think we should handle these things. I think it’s dead wrong.

Earlier in the interview, Kasich said he opposed President Trump’s popular, pro-American views on immigration, favoring a multicultural society. – READ MORE