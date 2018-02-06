‘Racially Insensitive’: High School Cancels Screening Of ‘Cool Runnings’

A screening of the 1993 movie “Cool Runnings,” starring the late-John Candy, about the creation of the Jamaican bobsled team was canceled at Wayland High School because some social justice warrior found it racially insensitive.

It was “winter week” at Wayland High School, a time for students to relax after the stress of mid-terms. For one of the days, the student council selected the PG-rated “Cool Runnings” for a school screening. Hours after announcing the pick, the principal sent the following email:

Following the recent announcement that Cool Runnings would be the movie shown this year, I received concerns from members of our community that raised my awareness about elements of the movie that could be viewed as culturally and racially insensitive. After researching these concerns further, I felt that Cool Runnings no longer fit the purpose, values, and scheduling format for an all-school event. I decided to cancel today’s showing.

A survey in the student paper found only 2 students out of 115 supported the principal’s decision. – READ MORE

