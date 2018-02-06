8-Year-Old Shooting Victim Writes Letter to Trump — She Gets a Direct Response From the President

When Ava Olsen was 7 years old, she survived a shooting that occurred outside of her school in 2016 when a 14-year-old opened fire. Ava’s best friend, Jacob Hall, died in the shooting. Because of the shooting, she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and is now home-schooled.

The Washington Post reports that Ava, who is now 8, wrote to President Donald Trump in August to plead him to “Please keep kids safe from guns.” The day after Christmas, the Olsen family received a response from the White House.

“Thank you for your letter,” it reads. “It is very brave of you to share your story with me. Mrs. Trump and I are so sorry to hear the loss of your friend, Jacob. Our prayers are with you, your family, your school, and Jacob’s family.”

“Mrs. Trump and I hold you close in our hearts,” the letter continues. “We hope you always remember that no matter what may happen, there are so many people in your life who love you, support you, and want to see you fulfill all your dreams.” – READ MORE

