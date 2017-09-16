Trump signs resolution condemning white supremacy groups

FOLLOW US!



President Trump signed a resolution into law that condemns the violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Va., last month and urges the president and his Cabinet to exert all available resources to address the threat of white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups.

“As Americans, we condemn the recent violence in Charlottesville and oppose hatred, bigotry, and racism in all forms,” Trump said in an accompanying statement. “No matter the color of our skin or our ethnic heritage, we all live under the same laws, we all salute the same great flag, and we are all made by the same almighty God. We are a Nation founded on the truth that all of us are created equal. As one people, let us move forward to rediscover the bonds of love and loyalty that bring us together as Americans.”

– READ MORE