Dem House candidate says she’ll file Clarence Thomas impeachment resolution if elected

A Massachusetts Democratic House candidate on Wednesday said she would file an impeachment resolution against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas if elected, making her the first candidate to publicly advocate for the removal of the longtime associate justice.

State senator Barbara L’Italien said the sexual harassment allegations against Thomas are an “elephant in the room for Congress in the #MeToo era,” according to Politico.

She said she would call for Thomas’s impeachment and added that she would call for congressional hearings into the allegations of sexual abuse against President Trump.

Clarence Thomas committed perjury when accused of sexual harassment then went on to significantly weaken laws against harassment as a justice. I will file for his impeachment. His being in this position is wrong. I refuse to act like it's normal. #TimesUp https://t.co/4x6WAr8K89 — Barbara L'Italien (@teambarbara) August 29, 2018

“Two of the most powerful men in the country have been credibly accused of sexual crimes and gotten away with it,” L’Italien said, according to Politico. “Laws cracking down on sexual assault have to be signed by a president who multiple women say assaulted them. Regulations to stop sexual harassment can be struck down by a Supreme Court justice who lied under oath to counter allegations of sexual harassment.” – READ MORE

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said in a rare public appearance Thursday he’s exhausted with how everyone seems to consider themselves a victim these days.

“At some point, we’re going to be fatigued with everybody being the victim,” Thomas, the second African American to serve on the Supreme Court, said during an on-stage interview at the Library of Congress in Washington.

Thomas, a conservative appointed to the bench in 1990 by President George H.W. Bush, recalled recently being with a young black woman in Kansas who told him, “I’m really tired of having to play the role of being black. I just want to go to school.”

“I just get worn down,” Thomas said.

The justice said his grandfather had a tough life but never considered himself a victim. – READ MORE