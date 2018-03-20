Politics
Benghazi Hero Sends Scorching Response to NY Times Interview Request: ‘Go F**k Yourself’
On Monday afternoon, Kris Paronto took to Twitter to slam The New York Times for reaching out to him.
Hey @nytimes stop trying to contact me, I don’t have time for your left wing , slandering hit piece on @DevinNunes . Go F**k yourselves and the horse you rode in on . #fakenews #clownfactory
— Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) March 19, 2018
Paronto is an American author and speaker, who emerged as a hero after he survived the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. Ambassador to Libya in Benghazi. – READ MORE
