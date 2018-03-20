High school teacher placed on leave after questioning school’s stance on anti-abortion walkout

A California high school teacher was placed on paid administrative leave after she questioned if officials would support the anti-abortion March For Life in the same way they encouraged participation in the National School Walkout promoting gun control.

Rocklin High School history teacher Julianne Benzel said the punishment came after she asked her students days before the nationwide protest if it was appropriate for their school to support that protest while remaining neutral about the annual pro-life march.

“If you’re going to allow students to get up and walk out without penalty, then you’re going to have to allow any group of students that wants to protest,” Benzel told FOX & Friends Friday morning.

But as students began walking out Wednesday, Benzel received a letter placing her on administrative leave.

The complaint, Benzel said, came from two students and one parent, and her penalty was given without corroboration from other students. She said the administration “basically targeted” her. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1