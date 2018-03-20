Pelosi Fights Off Democrats Who See Her Leadership as ‘Toxic’ to Party’s Image

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has no plans to step down from her position atop the House Democratic caucus, despite a growing chorus calling for new leadership.

Democratic candidates are increasingly pledging to vote against Pelosi for leadership because of her “toxic” image in most of the country, the New York Times reports. Pelosi has not yet said for certain whether she will seek the speaker’s gavel if Democrats retake the House, but she said the party would be in chaos without her at the helm.

“If I was to walk away now, this caucus would be in such a musical chairs scenario,” she said.

Pelosi insisted that she has a following not just in her deep-blue San Francisco district, but also nationwide.

“I am a master legislator, I am a shrewd politician and I have a following in the country that, apart from a presidential candidate, nobody else can claim,” she said. – READ MORE

