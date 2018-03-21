Benghazi Hero Drops Jaws, Reveals What Comey and McCabe’s FBI Did to Him

Paronto, a former U.S. Army Ranger who was a security contractor in Benghazi at the time of the attack and helped fend off repeated waves of assaults by terrorists at the U.S. consulate and nearby CIA annex, took to Twitter to make his feelings known in regard to McCabe, as well as former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan.

Paronto tweeted, “Slander the FBI and Law Enforcement?! You’ve got to be s—-ing me Andy. You, James and your @BarackObama appointed syndicate brought nothing but lies, politics, corruption & disgrace to a once great FBI. @Comey # AndrewMcCabe # LockThemUp.”

Slander the @FBI and Law Enforcement?! You’ve got to be shitting me Andy. You , James and your @BarackObama appointed syndicate brought nothing but lies, politics, corruption&disgrace to a once great FBI. @Comey #AndrewMcCabe #LockThemUp — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) March 17, 2018

But it was the tweet he sent immediately following that which really garnered attention, as he appeared to indicate that partisan members of the FBI attempted to slap him and the other team members from Benghazi with excessive use of force charges, presumably in relation to their use of deadly force to defend the consulate and CIA annex from repeated attacks.

By the way, as you’re on your way out I want to thank you, James and your @HillaryClinton supporting hacks at the @FBI for trying to pin excessive force use on myself and my team after coming home from Benghazi. You all are the worst scum of human. @Comey 🖕🏼#SorryNotSorry — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) March 17, 2018

Still beating your “honorable” drum James?? 😂🤣.Yea, because your words hold so much truth after lying continually&protecting the criminal @HillaryClinton 🙄 . Say what you want, I won’t believe a word of it. You have zero integrity which you earned. @Comey #believeyourownBS https://t.co/s3A8ww6RuL — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) March 17, 2018

Showing your true partisan colors that you took into the @CIA , a govt organization that should be politically neutral. Being nominated by @BarackObama though it should come as no surprise 🙄🤨. You put #politicsbeforepatriots https://t.co/U66wtjxXvT — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) March 18, 2018



