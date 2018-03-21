True Pundit

Entertainment TV

WATCH: Rose McGowan Wishes Weinstein A Happy Birthday With An Incredibly Creepy Video

Posted on by
Share:

Rose McGowan has been one of the most vocal accusers of Harvey Weinstein ever since his downfall, so leave it to her to be the one to wish the disgraced Hollywood producer a happy birthday from all of his alleged victims.

Ever since the reports broke bringing Weinstein down last fall, McGowan has been leading the charge against the former studio head and decided to twist the knife with a taunting video in recognition of his 66th birthday on Monday.

“Happy Birthday Harvey Weinstein! I told you we’d be coming. I told you 20 years ago if I heard of you doing this to another girl or woman, we would come for you, I would come for you,” McGowan said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Rose McGowan Wishes Weinstein A 'Happy F**king Birthday'
Rose McGowan Wishes Weinstein A 'Happy F**king Birthday'

Rose McGowan has been one of the most vocal accusers of Harvey Weinstein ever since his downfall, so leave it to her to be the one to wish the disgraced Hollywood producer a happy birthday from all of
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: