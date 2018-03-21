WATCH: Rose McGowan Wishes Weinstein A Happy Birthday With An Incredibly Creepy Video

Rose McGowan has been one of the most vocal accusers of Harvey Weinstein ever since his downfall, so leave it to her to be the one to wish the disgraced Hollywood producer a happy birthday from all of his alleged victims.

Ever since the reports broke bringing Weinstein down last fall, McGowan has been leading the charge against the former studio head and decided to twist the knife with a taunting video in recognition of his 66th birthday on Monday.

A message to Harvey Weinstein on his birthday #RoseArmy pic.twitter.com/YP61rONbjg — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 20, 2018

“Happy Birthday Harvey Weinstein! I told you we’d be coming. I told you 20 years ago if I heard of you doing this to another girl or woman, we would come for you, I would come for you,” McGowan said. – READ MORE

