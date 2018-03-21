Before Suing Big Oil for Murder, Schwarzenegger Commuted Daily on Private Jet

An energy interest group is asking California to release records of private and charter flights Arnold Schwarzenegger took while he served as the state’s governor.

Power The Future filed four Freedom of Information Act requests Friday, seeking records on Schwarzenegger’s private air travel costs, according to documents The Daily Caller News Foundation obtained.

The Hollywood actor spent roughly $60,000 every day he took a round trip flight between Sacramento and his mansion in Brentwood, which is a wealthy neighborhood in Los Angeles more than 700 miles away.

Schwarzenegger has long been an environmental activist, calling for further investment into renewable sources and stiffer penalties for using fossil fuels.

On March 11, he called some energy companies murderers for contributing to climate change.

“To me it’s absolutely irresponsible to know that your product is killing people and not have a warning label on it, like tobacco,” Schwarzenegger told Politico last Sunday, announcing a new initiative to go after oil companies “for knowingly killing people all over the world.”

“If you walk into a room and you know you’re going to kill someone, it’s first-degree murder; I think it’s the same thing with the oil companies,” Schwarzenegger added. – READ MORE

