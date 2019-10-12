Ben Stiller Accuses Trump of Spreading ‘Hate, Fear, and Division’ About Refugees

Actor Ben Stiller went after President Donald Trump in a Twitter rant in which the Zoolander star said he’s deeply disturbed “to see the president encourage antipathy towards, and fear of #Refugees.”

“Speaking as a citizen, it’s extremely disturbing to see the president encourage antipathy towards, and fear of #Refugees at his rally. I know that most people in Minnesota are proud and supportive of America’s leadership in helping the 70 million displaced people in the world,” Stiller’s screed began.

“It’s clear that false narratives about the danger of resettlement, that have no statistical evidence, and claiming that vetting is not extreme or rigorous enough, stoke the flames of division, and appeal to our lowest instincts. It’s not true,” Ben Stiller said.

"Our country is made up of immigrants and refugees, and we have always welcomed them in a safe, and beneficial ( if not perfect) way for all involved. This is the message our president needs to spread. Not hate, fear and division," the Saturday Night Live alum concluded.