WATCH: Ana Navarro tells Rand Paul that Venezuela’s ‘Maduro is not a socialist,’ then claims that his attempt to refute her truth is ‘mansplaining’

On Friday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) appeared on ABC’s “The View.” During his segment, nominal Republican Ana Navarro confronted Paul on why her fellow Republicans frequently state in ads and on social media: “If you vote for Democrats, you’ll turn the United States into Venezuela.”

Ana Navarro to Rand Paul: “Maduro is not a socialist” pic.twitter.com/YbISb8AfPi — TrumpPatriot🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@TrumpPatriotPL) October 11, 2019

After Paul evoked socialism, Navarro screamed, “Maduro is not a socialist,” then lit into Paul for “mansplaining” otherwise.

Navarro said that “Maduro is not a socialist” because he’s just a “corrupt murderous thug starving his people.” When Paul said “that’s not true” Navarro went on a rant.

It takes a special kind of ignorance to emphatically say “Maduro is not a socialist.” The evidence is clear as day. Let’s start with the fact that he’s a member of the Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela — United Socialist Party of Venezuela. He’s even front and center on its website. – READ MORE