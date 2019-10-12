Reminder: The NBA Boycotts States For Trans Bathroom Policies

s the National Basketball Association (NBA) seeks to appease the Communist Party of China (CPC) by apologizing for any criticism that may be directed its way by one of its members, Americans should keep in mind that the league has a highly selective history regarding the causes for which it chooses to take a public stand.

As highlighted by LifeSiteNews, the NBA effectively boycotted the state of North Carolina back in 2016 by pulling the league’s annual All-Star Game out of Charlotte due to the state’s law barring transgender individuals from entering a bathroom not corresponding to their biological sex. At the time, NBA commissioner Adam Silver gave the state a deadline to repeal the “discriminatory” law or else face having the game pulled. “I don’t see how we would get past this summer without knowing definitively where we stand,” he said.

Come July of that year, the NBA officially announced that the All-Star Game at issue would not take place in Charlotte, North Carolina — the league opted for New Orleans, instead.

"While we recognize that the NBA cannot choose the law in every city, state, and country in which we do business, we do not believe we can successfully host our All-Star festivities in Charlotte in the climate created by ," the league stated at the time.