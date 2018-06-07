Ben Rhodes: The Government Can’t Control People’s Facebook Feeds and That Worries Me (VIDEO)

Appearing on on MSNBC with Andrea Mitchell to discuss his book on Wednesday, former top Obama aide Ben Rhodes lamented the problem of fake news and its impact on elections. And worried about the lack of government control.

Rhodes was referring back to the election, bring up hacking and leaking of emails, but said that pushing back on hacks and leaks doesn’t address “fake news” or “the fact that people’s social media feeds were being polluted by this Russian content favoring Donald Trump.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1