Lou Dobbs and Rep. Gaetz Trash ‘Disaster’ Paul Ryan: ‘Get the Hell Out of the Office’ (VIDEO)

If you thought SpyGate on Fox News primetime was lit, take a gander over at what’s happening on Fox Business Network, where host Lou Dobbs is truly wilding on a nightly basis.

Dobbs had Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on his show Wednesday night — and the pair tore apart House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) for dismissing the theory that the FBI spied on Donald Trump‘s 2016 campaign in a politically motivated effort to sabotage it.

Ryan’s default stance when asked about Trump’s day-to-day lunacy is usually silence, but on Wednesday he offered something of a rebuke of the president, agreeing with Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) that there is currently no evidence of scandal in the FBI’s handling of the Russia probe. – READ MORE

