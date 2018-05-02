Politics World
Ben Rhodes takes MASSIVE tumble trying to rescue Obama from Iran Deal fallout
After Benjamin Netanyahu revealed how the Iran Deal was “based on Iranian lies and Iranian deception,” a lot of people couldn’t wait to hear what Ben Rhodes had to say about it.
Trump is about to pointlessly precipitate a crisis that splits the U.S. from our allies and risks nuclear proliferation and dangerous escalation in the Middle East for no reason other than his mindless opposition to whatever Obama did. https://t.co/hruGBrfEHJ
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 1, 2018
By reminding everyone of the well-known pre-Iran Deal history, Netanyahu inadvertently made the case for why the Iran Deal needs to stay in place. Without it, all the restrictions on Iran’s program and the inspections regime that verify compliance go away. https://t.co/413xzEItQj
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 1, 2018
There's that argument again: We knew the Iranian regime was lying, so we had to do the deal with them! Honestly, we'd expect nothing less from the likes of Ben Rhodes.