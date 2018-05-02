True Pundit

Ben Rhodes takes MASSIVE tumble trying to rescue Obama from Iran Deal fallout

After Benjamin Netanyahu revealed how the Iran Deal was “based on Iranian lies and Iranian deception,” a lot of people couldn’t wait to hear what Ben Rhodes had to say about it.

There’s that argument again: We knew the Iranian regime was lying, so we had to do the deal with them! Honestly, we’d expect nothing less from the likes of Ben Rhodes. – READ MORE

"You might literally want to delete your account."

