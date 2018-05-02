Ben Rhodes takes MASSIVE tumble trying to rescue Obama from Iran Deal fallout

After Benjamin Netanyahu revealed how the Iran Deal was “based on Iranian lies and Iranian deception,” a lot of people couldn’t wait to hear what Ben Rhodes had to say about it.

Trump is about to pointlessly precipitate a crisis that splits the U.S. from our allies and risks nuclear proliferation and dangerous escalation in the Middle East for no reason other than his mindless opposition to whatever Obama did. https://t.co/hruGBrfEHJ — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 1, 2018

By reminding everyone of the well-known pre-Iran Deal history, Netanyahu inadvertently made the case for why the Iran Deal needs to stay in place. Without it, all the restrictions on Iran’s program and the inspections regime that verify compliance go away. https://t.co/413xzEItQj — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 1, 2018

There’s that argument again: We knew the Iranian regime was lying, so we had to do the deal with them! Honestly, we’d expect nothing less from the likes of Ben Rhodes. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1