Roseanne Barr responds to Trump support backlash: ‘I don’t give a f—‘ (VIDEO)

Roseanne Barr has made it clear that she does not care about the backlash she has received for her support of President Trump.

On Monday night, the ABC sitcom star sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show,” and the host asked about her political views, which have caused some controversy for the popular TV reboot.

“Oh yeah, people are mad about that. But you know, I don’t give a f—,” Barr told Fallon.

The “Roseanne” star has been open about depicting her iconic TV character as a working-class Trump supporter. – READ MORE

