Former Clinton Official, France Push For ‘Carbon Tariffs’ Against The US For Leaving The Paris Accord

Former U.S. officials and foreign leaders are openly discussing ways to make Americans feel the pain for leaving the Paris climate accord.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said countries could impose a “border adjustment carbon tax,” or carbon tariff, to penalize U.S.exports for President Donald Trump’s decision to leave the Paris accord.

French ecological minister Nicolas Hulot agreed with the carbon tariff idea, echoing remarks made French President Nicolas Sarkozy during the country’s last election.

“We agree with that,” Hulot said at the “Climate Week” event in New York City on Monday, according to The New Republic. “The Paris agreement is not only a piece of paper where 170 states put their signature. It’s a promise to our children, and we cannot lie to our children.” – READ MORE