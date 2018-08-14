SARA CARTER: House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte Preparing to Depose Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr and Glenn Simpson

Via Sara Carter:

Several congressional sources told SaraACarter.com that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) is preparing to depose Ohr, his wife Nellie Ohr and Glenn Simpson, the founder of the embattled research firm Fusion GPS. The judiciary committee is also planning to depose the former General Counsel for the FBI Jim Baker, who was demoted from his position for allegedly leaking sensitive information to the media. Lawmakers also plan to question Sally Moyer, Jonathan Moffa, and George Toscas. All these interviews will be conducted behind closed doors, the congressional officials noted.

Jordan, who has been at the forefront of the congressional investigations, said the interviews are an essential step in understanding the role of the Justice Department in the FBI’s handling of the case against members of the Trump campaign. The interviews will also shed light on Ohr’s seemingly close relationship with Steele, who was hired by Fusion GPS to compile the unverified dossier on Trump in 2016. Steele was dismissed from his role as an informant for the FBI in November 2016 for violating his agreement to not share information with the media.

“The latest emails between Ohr, Steele, and Simpson have a few key takeaways: First, how friendly they all are, including Ohr’s wife, who was working for Simpson,” said Jordan, who added that based on the emails, Skype calls and texts the threesome was in communication dozens of times. “I think he’s a key guy that we just have to depose for questioning.” – READ MORE