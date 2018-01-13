Bella Thorne Tweets Really Stupid Take On The Mudslides – Gets Destroyed By Rob Lowe

Bella Thorne fired off a tweet about the mudslides in Santa Barbara without putting in a lot of thought in, and it didn’t end well.

Thorne complained about being late to see her boyfriend perform because of the mudslides in a tweet that has since been deleted. Seventeen people have been killed in the mudslides so far, but that really didn’t seem to be a concern of Thorne’s.

Well, Lowe certainly didn’t appear to enjoy her dumb tweet, and hit back hard on Instagram. He posted a screenshot of the tweet, and captioned the photo, “This attitude is why people hate celebrities/Hollywood. Bella, I’m sorry you were inconvenienced. We will try to move out our dead quicker.” – READ MORE

